Use of birth control pills in the Czech Republic drops to all-time low

Prague, Czech Republic – The use of birth control pills in the Czech Republic has dropped by nearly one half since 2007, according to a new study released by the State Institute for Drug Control.

Last year, some 1.9 million hormonal pill packages were delivered by Czech pharmacies, its lowest level on record. The use of birth control pills reached its peak in the Czech Republic in 2007. That year, approximately 3.5 million packs were sold in Czech pharmacies. It’s been declining ever since.

According to gynecologist Tomas Fait, the reasons why Czech women use less birth control pills today are manifold, but primarily linked to the growing awareness about the possible side-effects of hormonal contraceptives, including menstrual cycle changes, nausea, blood clots, and thrombosis.

Fait also considers that this societal change is linked to the fact “the Pill” is not as “trendy” as it was ten or fifteen years ago.

Concerns of weight gain also ranked among the top reasons women cited for not taking the pill.

According to a recent survey, around one fifth of women in the Czech Republic did not use any type of protection during sex.

In what supporters hailed as a revolutionary day for womanhood and a major breakthrough in female reproductive rights, the sale of the first hormonal contraceptive tablets began exactly 60 years ago, on May 9, 1960, when the world’s first commercially produced oral contraceptive was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

