Czech Airlines to resume flights to 7 European destinations in May

Prague, Czech Republic – Czech Airlines will resume flights to seven destinations in Europe this month, the company said in a statement.

On Monday, May 18, the Czech national carrier will once more start operating flights between Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport and four major destinations in Europe: Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Stockholm.

Less than one week later, on May 24, direct air connections between Prague and Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev should also be relaunched.

Finally, Czech Airlines flights to Odessa in Ukraine and Bucharest, Romania, will resume the following day, on May 25.

Tickets for these flights can already be booked on Czech Airlines’ website.

Travelers are required to respect all the sanitary and social distancing guidelines, and to double-check the rules in effect in the country they’re flying to.

This includes the obligation for all passengers, except children under 2, to wear protective face-masks covering their mouth and nose, and to maintain a two-metre gap with other passengers when boarding or disembarking the aircraft.

The Czech Republic, where the number of new coronavirus cases has remained below 100 for several days in a row, started relaxing anti-coronavirus measures at the end of April and partially reopened its borders, although they remain largely closed for foreigners not living in the country.

The Czech government is also in talks with Austria and Slovakia to open their common borders and create a safe travel zone, dubbed a “little Schengen”, between the three countries by June or July.

Shops and businesses have also started reopening in a gradual phase-out plan that should run until May 25. The state of emergency, declared two months ago, is set to expire on Sunday, May 17.

