Poland to resume domestic routes on June 1, international flights suspended until June 14

Warsaw, Poland – Poland’s national air carrier LOT announced it would resume selected domestic flights on June 1 as the country continues to ease anti-coronavirus curbs introduced more than two months ago.

LOT to resume domestic routes on June 1

Starting next month, passengers will be able to travel on Poland’s busiest air connections, with LOT restarting domestic operations in eight airports across the country: this includes flights between Warsaw and Krakow, Poznan, Wroclaw, Rzeszow, Szczecin and Zielona Gora; as well as a connection between Krakow and Gdansk.

The Polish national airline announced that this would be the first phase of a gradual reopening strategy: “Observing development on the international aviation market, we have decided to gradually restore passenger flights, which were suspended in mid-March”, it said.

“Our plan includes several stages spread out over the coming months and which are dependent on the current epidemiological situation in Poland and across the world”.

According to LOT’s planned schedule, a total of 30 domestic flights per day will resume from June 1.

International flights suspended until mid-June in Poland

All international flights, for their part, remain suspended until mid-June.

Last week, the Polish government announced that borders would stay closed to non-residents until June 12.

The decision to prolong strict border control prompted LOT Polish Airlines to extend its ban on international flight connections until June 14 “for the sake of your safety and due to the unstable situation on the aviation markets, as well as numerous restrictions related to transport in the time of the […] coronavirus pandemic”.

The national carrier had initially cancelled all scheduled flights until the end of May.

The ban on international flights coming in and out of Poland has left many hopeful travelers scrambling to find ways to reach their destination. As reported last week, a Polish citizen trying to return from the Netherlands to Poland via the Czech Republic was forced to stay stranded for several days in Prague airport’s transit zone after being refused entry by Czech authorities.

