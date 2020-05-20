Poland could reopen borders on June 15

Warsaw, Poland – Poland could reopen its borders, closed more than two months ago to curb the spread of coronavirus, on June 15, according to local media.

As Reuters reported, deputy-Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said that Poland could reopen its borders on June 15 during a Tuesday interview with daily Puls Biznesu.

He added that the government could then move to lift all the remaining anti-coronavirus restrictions two weeks later, on July 1.

The information has not been officially confirmed yet. The government, which has stressed that the schedule for the easing of restrictions will depend on how the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds in Poland and the rest of the world in the coming weeks, has ordered borders to remain closed to non-residents until June 12.

All international flights have also been suspended until that date, while LOT Polish Airlines announced this week that it would resume selected domestic routes on June 1.

In a separate interview, the chief of staff of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Michal Dworczyk said that he hoped the Polish presidential election could be held on June 28.

Poles were initially supposed to head to the polls on May 10. After weeks of political intrigue and uncertainty, the ballot was not held on the planned date, although legally maintained. To understand what happened and make sense of how this “electoral melodrama” continues to shake up Polish politics, read our in-depth report.

Main photo credit: Agencja Gazeta