Slovakia’s “smart quarantine” app could be launched on Friday

Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovakia’s “smart quarantine” app is currently in the trial period and could be launched on Friday, according to reports.

Approved by Parliament and signed into law by President Zuzana Caputova on Friday, the bill introducing the “smart quarantine” mobile app will enable authorities to track the movements of anyone who downloads it, allowing Slovaks and other residents returning home to self-isolate at home rather than in controversial state-run facilities.

Initially set to go live on Monday, the app isn’t ready yet and is still being tested, Slovak authorities announced.

The mobile app will not be mandatory, meaning that anyone who voluntarily wishes to use it will have to download it when crossing the border. Others will still have to stay in state-run facilities until being tested for Covid-19.

Criticized by rights groups as a violation of fundamental rights, the obligation to remain stranded in state facilities has come under fire for poor sanitary conditions and after some people claimed they had caught the coronavirus while staying there.

Current fines for breach of self-quarantine of €1,650 euros are still applicable.

Last week, Slovakia’s Constitutional Court suspended parts of another legislation which allowed authorities to use telecoms data to track people infected with Covid-19 – a measure some have criticized for violating personal privacy.

On Wednesday morning, Slovakia had less than 1,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 28 deaths.

