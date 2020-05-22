Poland to extend international flight ban until June 6

Warsaw, Poland – Poland could extend the international flight ban by two more weeks until June 6, Reuters reported on Friday, citing the state-run PAP Polish news agency.

Introduced more than two months ago to curb the spread of coronavirus, the ban on all international and domestic flights has been repeatedly extended by the government.

It was initially due to expire tomorrow.

Earlier this month, the Polish government announced borders would remain closed to non-residents until June 12, while deputy-Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz hinted at a possible reopening on June 15.

National carrier LOT Polish Airlines previously said on its website it had suspended all its international flights until June 14, although this remains subject to change if the government lifts the ban at an earlier date.

According to PAP, the ban on domestic flight, for its part, will only be extended by eight days in Poland, until the end of May.

This would allow airlines to resume domestic routes next month, as planned by LOT, which recently unveiled a tentative schedule to re-start domestic flights on June 1 in eight Polish airports, including Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, Poznan and Gdansk.

“Our plan includes several stages spread out over the coming months and which are dependent on the current epidemiological situation in Poland and across the world”, the state carrier said.

Main photo credit: Warsaw Chopin Airport