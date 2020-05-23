Poland plans to hold presidential election on June 28, says Prime Minister

Warsaw, Poland – Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the presidential election could be held on June 28.

Originally planned on May 10, Poland’s 2020 presidential election was postponed – but legally maintained – only a few days before it was due to take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After ignoring calls to delay the election due to the unfolding health crisis, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party tried to organize an all-postal voting system. Faced with the open rebellion of one of its coalition partners and unable to organize the election on time, the government eventually decided to postpone the ballot until an unspecified date.

The government and lawmakers are currently discussing the possibility of holding the election on June 28, mixing in-person vote at polling stations with the option of choosing postal voting.

“We want to fulfill our constitutional obligations and conduct these elections in accordance with the constitution, and today we plan to do it on June 28”, PM Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Incumbent Andrzej Duda, supported by the ruling party and whose term officially expires on August 6, remains in the lead in the polls, but has faced a slight drop in recent weeks. In second place, the main opposition party’s new presidential candidate and current mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski (Civic Platform, PO) appears to be gaining ground on Duda but still lags far behind.

Although the first-round of the presidential election could be held in Poland in late June, a run-off would be held two weeks later if no candidate wins more than 50%.

