Slovakia eases travel restrictions for eight countries, including the Czech Republic

Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovakia’s Public Health Authority announced yesterday that the country will ease travel restrictions for eight countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary, as of today.

People with permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia will now be allowed to travel to the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary, but also to Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany and Switzerland for 48 hours without the necessity of showing negative Covid-19 tests and without being placed in a two-week compulsory quarantine upon return.

Meanwhile, people with permanent or temporary residence in the Czech Republic and Hungary will also be able to come to Slovakia from the two countries for 48 hours and under the same conditions.

Slovakia’s country-wide flight ban is also due to expire on Thursday.

The country was among the first in the EU to completely close its borders and is now widely praised for its handling of the crisis. With a total 1,515 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 28 deaths so far, it has the least per-capita coronavirus-related deaths in Europe.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria hoped to open their common borders and to create a so-called “little Schengen” travel zone between the three countries by July in a joint effort to revive the tourism sector, highly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In other news, Slovakia has also finally launched its so-called “smart quarantine” app over the weekend which enables authorities to track the movements of anyone who downloads it, allowing Slovaks and other residents returning home to self-isolate at home rather than in controversial state-run facilities.

Non-mandatory, the app has been approved only for phones with the Android operating system as Google and Apple have still not approved it.