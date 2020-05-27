Which cities are best managing the post-COVID recovery?

Bratislava, Slovakia – As the world economy faces its worst recession in decades due to the Covid-19 pandemic, cities all around the world are slowly emerging from months-long lockdowns and will be on the frontline of the fight to lead the economic recovery while doing everything possible to avoid or mitigate a second wave of the virus.

Visegrad cities in the bottom half of the ranking

Released a few days ago, a new study by online learning platform FutureLearn looks at how well – or ill – prepared cities are, and which ones are best managing the post-coronavirus economic recovery.

To determine the overall score, the report aggregates 15 factors in four main categories (Economics, Government Policies, Quality of Life and Gender Equality) for 100 cities from OECD countries.

Cities in Central Europe are, for the most part, concentrated in the bottom half of the ranking, with only Bratislava (26th) and Budapest (49th) ranking in the top 50.

Singapore, Copenhagen and Helsinki most well-prepared cities for post-COVID recovery

Brno, the second-largest city in the Czech Republic, comes at the 56th position, ahead of the capital Prague (63rd), while their Polish counterparts of Krakow (76th) and Warsaw (86th) lag at the bottom end of the ranking.

Warsaw, Prague, Krakow and Bratislava all rank, however, in the top 10 worldwide in the unemployment category.

Worldwide, Singapore ranks as the city best managing the post-Covid economy, followed by Copenhagen (Denmark), Helsinki (Finland), Oslo (Norway) and Dubai (UAE). The rest of the top 10 is made up of Gothenburg and Malmö in Sweden, San Francisco, Munich and Geneva.

At the opposite end of the ranking, Santiago de Chile, Athens, Mexico City, Rome and Monterrey bring up the rear.

For more information, the full study and detailed methodology and scoring method are available here.

Main photo credit: Sme – Jozef Jakubčo