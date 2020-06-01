Poland’s LOT resumes domestic flights

Warsaw, Poland – Polish skies are clearing up as national carrier LOT resumes domestic flights amid a broader easing of anti-coronavirus restrictions.

On Monday, state-owned Polish airline LOT has resumed domestic flights between eight cities, allowing Polish citizens and residents to take to the skies after nearly three months.

As announced two weeks ago, LOT has reinstated the busiest air routes and re-started connections between the country’s major airports (Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk, Poznan, Rzeszow, Zielona Gora, Wroclaw and Szczecin). A total of 30 flights will be operated daily between Warsaw and seven cities, as well as between Gdansk and Krakow.

All travelers will have to comply with exceptional health, sanitary and social distancing measures, approved a few days ago by Poland’s Civil Aviation Authority (ULC). This includes having their temperature checked before boarding the plane and wearing a face-mask throughout the entire flight. Air crews will also be equipped with gloves and masks during the flight.

“We encourage our passengers to check-in online before arriving at the airport”, warned LOT CEO Michal Fijol. “Everywhere, they will be required to maintain their spacial distance, as well as wear face-masks from the entrance to the terminal, and then throughout the entire journey on board”.

LOT had suspended all its flights on March 10 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The relaunch of domestic flights is only the first step of a three-phase plan to resume air travel in and out of Poland: while borders have been shut down until at least June 12 and all international flights banned for the time being, air connections should gradually resume with low-risk European destinations in the coming weeks, followed by intercontinental routes later on.

Although Polish authorities haven’t revealed a detailed schedule, international flights are expected to resume some time around mid-July.

For more information on the domestic flights operated by LOT starting today, visit their website here.

Main photo credit: LOT Polish Airlines