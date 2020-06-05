Czech Republic drops travel restrictions for Austria, Germany and Hungary

Prague, Czech Republic – After opening its border with Slovakia yesterday, the Czech government has agreed to fully reopen its borders with neighbours Austria and Germany and to allow unrestricted travel to and from Hungary as of today.

“People who visit these countries do not need any coronavirus test nor quarantine,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis told a news conference. “We want to return to normal, it can also be beneficial for the Czech Republic when people from these countries come and spend money here.”

While all restrictions on travel to and from Austria and Hungary have been removed, random checks at the border continue in Germany.

Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic recently discussed the reopening of their mutual border as the two Visegrad countries continue to relax anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Both Poland and the Czech Republic had previously expressed their desire to open up borders with countries in the region where the epidemiological situation is satisfactory, prompting talks of the establishment of a Central European “mini-Schengen” area that could take shape in June.

The Czech Republic is also planning to allow unrestricted travel from more than 20 European states from June 15, while visitors arriving from places where the epidemic is still widespread will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or be quarantined on arrival.

“Czechs have undone most restrictions, with restaurants and hotels fully reopened on May 25. But tourism suffered as lockdown measures hit the economy, and only short-term businesss travelers from the European Union, people in transit or students were allowed into the country,” Reuters notes.

Czechs will be able to travel without restrictions to immediate neighbors Germany, Austria, Poland, and Slovakia, along with Hungary, Romania or Bulgaria as part of its green tier. Other safe countries include Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Switzerland, the Baltic states, and Finland, Norway, and Iceland.