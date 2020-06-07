Do you speak Czech corona-language?

Prague, Czech Republic – The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on many aspects of our lives, making it excruciatingly difficult, if not impossible, to find one domain which hasn’t been affected in one way or another by the coronavirus crisis.

A mirror of our times, language itself has evolved over the past several months and new words were invented. In the Czech Republic, a mobile application seeks to bring them on the map and help people, including foreigners and non-native speakers, learn the Czech corona-language.

The Project Čestina 2.0, created by Martin Kavka to reveal the meaning and history of Czech words and slang, has joined forced with the Flashcard Vocabulary Miner app to track down, identify and list all the new coronavirus-related terms and neologisms that appeared over the past few months in the Czech Republic.

From the weight you might have gained during lockdown to the people you meet in a store during the Covid-19 pandemic or the start of the “coronormalization”, the project has created two specific corona-themed word lists to help you “speak corona” and impress your friends at your next dinner party.

“Coronavirus affected everyone, so we wanted to include expats because the life of the Czech language touches the lives of half a million foreigners in Czechia, too”, said Zuzana Papayova, the coordinator of Vocabulary Miner.

If you’re watching your diet, you can justify it by mentioning your “korosádlo”, or the weight you might have gained during the coronavirus pandemic. Or as most anti-coronavirus restrictions relax, treat yourself to a “koronafest”, which describes all the events with limited attendance.

But our personal favourite: “deprymulovaný”, a little linguistic nugget to describe the distress caused by the Covid-19 restrictions and measures introduced or announced by the Czech Republic’s chief epidemiologist, the now famous Roman Prymula.

To be completely corona-fluent in Czech, follow Vocabulary Miner’s Instagram profile to keep track of all the new words being added to the already rich Czech language.