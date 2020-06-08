Budapest ranked among top 5 rudest cities in Europe

Budapest, Hungary – There we have it: a global survey has ranked Budapest as the third rudest and least polite city in Europe.

Conducted by CEOWorld Magazine before the Covid-19 pandemic, the ranking is based on a survey of 178,500 European adults who were asked to name the top five rudest cities from a list of 50 of the continent’s largest urban centers.

Rated as rude by more than one-third of respondents (36%), Paris takes the sad top spot of the ranking, followed by London (18%) and Budapest (17.5%), while Vienna (10.4%) and Amsterdam (9.6%) complete the top 5.

Cited by more than 9% of survey respondents, Prague ranks as the sixth rudest city in Europe. Other CEE capitals taken into account in the ranking include Sofia (15th), Kyiv (19th), Bucharest (21st), Warsaw (25th) and Belgrade (32nd).

According to the survey, Russia’s Saint Petersburg is the most polite city from the list of 50 cities pre-determined in the survey – despite making it to the top 5 unfriendliest cities in the world in another study – while Helsinki and Madrid are tied at the second place. Other cities with the best results include Athens, Lisbon, Volgograd, Naples, Stockholm and Glasgow.

For more information on the ranking, which evidently needs to be taken with a pinch of salt considering none of the respondents is likely to have visited all 50 cities of the survey, you can check out the full results right here.