Poland to extend ban on international flights until June 16

Warsaw, Poland – Poland plans to extend the ban on all international flights until June 16, Reuters reported late last week, citing a decree passed by the government.

Although countries throughout Europe are cautiously lifting their months-long lockdown as the coronavirus crisis appears to recede on the old continent, Poland is still grappling with an important increase in new daily cases of Covid-19 infection, mostly due to outbreaks in coal mines in Silesia.

On Monday, Poland had nearly 27,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and less than 1,200 Covid-related deaths.

While the Polish government has already lifted numerous anti-coronavirus restrictions over the past several weeks, and allowed domestic flights between the main hubs and cities throughout the country to operate since June 1, the ban on international flights and travel, introduced nearly three months ago and repeatedly extended, appears to be set to remain for the time being.

Most of Poland’s borders should remain closed until at least mid-June, although the government recently announced it would join the “travel bubble” established by the three Baltic states to allow free movement with Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

“We agreed that free movement between the Baltic states and Poland will be resumed [this] week”, announced Lithuania’s Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis after talking with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

“I hope that within the next weeks the restrictions will be lifted and travel will be possible for holidays”, Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters a few days ago, referring to a wider easing of travel restrictions. “There’s a discussion also within the EU, maybe this bubble will be the EU bubble – I hope”.