Alena Schillerová named as most influential woman in the Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic – Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerová (ANO) has been named as the most powerful and influential woman in the Czech Republic this year, according to Forbes.

Born in 1964, Alena Schillerová graduated from Masaryk University before holding several positions in the Brno and South Moravian Region’s Tax Offices.

She was appointed as Minister of Finance in 2017 – the first woman to hold that position – following the victory of the ANO party of incoming Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and has since then been seen as one of his closest and most influential collaborators in government. She also became deputy-Prime Minister in April last year.

“Whether we like it or not, the ‘first lady’ of the Babis government directly influences the lives of each and everyone of us”, writes Forbes.cz, pointing to the fact that no other woman handles such an enormous budget of 1,7 billion Kc and highlighting her role in the coronavirus crisis.

Ranked as the most influential woman in the Czech Republic in 2020, Alena Schillerová overtakes EU Commissioner Vera Jourova, who topped the ranking last year and now comes second.

In third place comes Prague High State Attorney Lenka Bradáčová, who had been ranked first for six years in a row until 2018.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of Kateřina Jirásková (PPF Group), Petra Procházková (Agrofert), Michaela Chaloupková (CEZ), Jana Maláčová (Labour and Social Affairs Minister), Renata Mrázová (Home Credit), Simona Sokolová (Agrofert) and Ivana Tykač (Women for Women).

Fore more information, you can find the full ranking, in Czech, right here.