Prague and Budapest airports among hardest hit by coronavirus crisis

Prague, Czech Republic – Prague’s Vaclav Havel and Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc international airports have been among the hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus crisis, a preliminary Eurostat study has found.

According to the EU’s statistical office, the largest relative drops in air passenger traffic in March were recorded in Italy (-85%, – 11.9 million), Slovakia (-73%, – 124,000), Slovenia (-73%, – 97,000) and Czech Republic (-65%, – 824,000 passengers).

While 3,3 million passengers traveled through Czech airports in the first three months last year, this figure dropped to around 2,5 million in the first quarter 2020.

Hungary, for its part, saw a 58% year-on-year drop in air traffic in March, and a 12% decrease in the first quarter 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Both Prague’s Vaclav Havel and Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc count among the 10 hardest hit airports in Europe, according to Eurostat (see the graph below).

A European hub for air traffic, Germany’s airports were expectedly among the hardest hit, with air passenger traffic dropping by more than 60% in eight of them (Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Berlin-Tegel, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin-Schönefeld, Stuttgart and Köln/Boon).

Note: the Eurostat study is based on preliminary air transport figures for 13 EU member states where data is available: Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Malta and Finland.