Budapest to host UEFA Super Cup in September

Budapest, Hungary – Budapest’s Puskás Aréna will host the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between the holders of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League on September 24.

The annual fixture was due to take place at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on 12 August but was relocated to Budapest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the postponement of the closing stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The revised schedule to conclude this season’s competition was confirmed following Wednesday’s UEFA Executive Committee meeting. The game will be played behind closed doors as it stands, but UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, did not discount the reintroduction of fans.

The decision nevertheless means that Budapest will still get to see some European football this summer. The Hungarian capital’s new 68,000-seat Puskás Aréna, which was inaugurated last year, was initially supposted to host three group games and one round of 16 game of the Euro 2020, which was postponed to next summer, due to the pandemic.

If the Czech Republic and Poland have both secured their place for next year’s much-anticipated tournament, Hungary, as well as Slovakia, are still waiting to play their respective play-offs, which will decide the final four participants.

Originally scheduled for the end of the March, the decicive games have also been rearranged for October 8 and November 12, following the UEFA Executive Committee meeting. While Hungary will be away to Bulgaria, Slovakia will host the Republic of Ireland in Bratislava’s newly-renovated Tehelné pole stadium which has still not hosted a game at total capacity.

UEFA will consult with the local authorities in each country to determine if the fixtures will be held behind closed doors affairs.

The winners of the one-legged ties will then play a deciding play-off final for a spot at the Euro 2020, against Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland for Slovakia, and against Iceland or Romania for Hungary.