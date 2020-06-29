“No second wave” despite record surge in new COVID-19 cases, says Czech Minister

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech Republic is not experiencing a much-feared second wave of Covid-19 infections despite a record hike in new cases over the past few days, reassured Health Minister Adam Vojtech.

While the number of new coronavirus cases was kept in check for most of May and June, the last few days have seen the number of confirmed daily cases surge to levels unseen since early April.

While a total of more than 400 cases were recorded on Friday and Saturday combined, Sunday alone brought 305 more coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase in the Czech Republic since April 3, bringing the total tally up to 11,604.

348 people have died from the disease as of Monday morning.

Despite this hike, the government was quick to strike a reassuring tone and dismiss claims of a second wave of infection – a scenario feared all across the continent as European countries relax their restrictions and reopen their borders for the summer period.

According to Minister of Health Adam Vojtech (ANO), the surge is mostly due to increased testing in the Karvina district in Moravia-Silesia, where coal mines have been at the center of fresh outbreaks since the end of May.

Although the virus is still circulating in Prague, the capital city has only seen a residual amount of new Covid-19 cases in recent days.

Vojtech also announced the government is planning to launch, probably after summer, a campaign to urge Czechs to download the eFacemask app, as part of the authorities’ “smart quarantine” and contact-tracing efforts to swiftly contain the spread of the virus in case of new outbreaks.