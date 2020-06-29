The Best Casinos to Visit in Hungary

Whether you’re living in Hungary or visiting the fascinating Central European country on a short break, it has plenty of fantastic sights and attractions to keep you occupied. Come evening time, and you will discover there are just as many things to do and see as in the day. Hungary has a lively nightlife, which includes bars, restaurants, clubs, and live music venues.

It also has some of the best land-based casinos in Central Europe. Unlike many other countries, the best casinos are not all clustered together in one city. Whether you are visiting Debrecen, Sopron, or Budapest, you will find a first-class venue where you can enjoy a drink, try some local dishes, or play the many fun games on offer.

The Grand Casino, Debrecen

The old capital of Hungary, and the current capital of the Northern Great Plain region, Debrecen is home to many traditional and modern attractions. You will discover an array of museums, flower festivals, and the beautiful Hortobágyi National Park. The jewel of Central Europe is also home to one of the best casinos in Hungary.

The modern Grand Casino first opened its doors in 2014. You can play card games like traditional poker, Texas Hold ‘Em, and blackjack, or you can try your hand at American roulette or electronic roulette. Of course, any serious casino should provide an excellent range of slot machines, and the Grand Casino certainly caters for slots enthusiasts. The casino is home to around 240 slot machines! If you are a slot-lover, you can play the games even when you are not at a land-based casino by visiting an online casino.

There are hundreds of different-themed slots available, so you are sure to find ones to suit your taste. Of course, you will also find other casino games like poker and roulette at a web-based casino.

Casino Sopron, Sopron

No prizes for guessing where Casino Sopron is located. Yes, you will find it in the beautiful city of Sopron on the Hungarian and Austrian border, near Lake Neusiedl, which is the largest endorheic lake in Central Europe. Do not let the tranquil beauty of Sopron deceive you, though. After the sun sets, the city really comes to life.

There is no better place to spend a night in Sopron than at Casino Sopron. Founded in 1989 by the Hungarian Danubius Hotel and Spa Company, the establishment provides a classic casino atmosphere that even James Bond would approve of. With a plethora of diverse games available, Casino Sopron rightly takes its place as one of Hungary’s star gambling establishments. You can play blackjack, Texas Hold ‘Em, and a wide range of slot games. There are also a variety of different roulette tables, including American and Alfastreet Electronic.

Everyone will be able to find the entertainment that suits them best. The venue even runs special raffles, promotions, and events. Spending time at this casino is the ideal way to pass a night in Sopron.

Las Vegas Casino Corvin, Budapest

Budapest has something to offer to everyone. The capital of Hungary has some of the most magnificent architecture in Europe, including Saint Stephen’s Basilica and the incredible Széchenyi Chain Bridge, as well as a plethora of fabulous bars and restaurants, and even healing thermal waters. In Budapest, you will also find Hungary’s largest casino, Las Vegas Casino Corvin.

In addition to having a superb bar and restaurant, the casino provides nine table games, including blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, and Punto Blanco, as well as four American roulette tables. There are also more than 200 slots, gaming machines, and video poker machines. So, whatever your game tastes are, Las Vegas Casino Corvin can keep you entertained for hours. Also, events and competitions often take place at this fantastic casino, including regular poker tournaments.