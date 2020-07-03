Czech Republic’s “first-ever” floating 3D-printed house now complete

Prague, Czech Republic – The “first-ever floating 3D-printed building in the world”, according to Czech sculptor Michal Trpák, has been completed in southern city of České Budějovice.

The unique and stylish structure, whose simple 43-square-meter floor plan includes a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, is scheduled to be displayed on the Vltava river in Prague in August. The house will now go through a series of tests to ensure proper performance and resistance, reports Prague Morning.

“Despite minor issues caused by the weather, we managed to 3D-print the house successfully. It took us 22 hours in total”, said Trpák in a statement. “As the concrete will take 28 days to harden, we are completing the house, preparing the green roof, floors, all distributions, doors, windows…”

“The house is intended as a leisure-time house to stand in the countryside, ideally for a couple or a small family”, he said, adding that the design of the house, which can be printed in 48h, was inspired by a single-celled creature known as a protozoa.

The sculptor who drew inspiration from 3D-printed housing projects in the Netherlands.

The concrete mixture, which is enriched with nano-polypropylene fibers, plasticizers that improve plasticity and produce better organic shapes, and a setting accelerator, will harden after 24 hours, while the house itself should be livable within two months.

“This one is pretty expensive because it’s a prototype and we needed many tests, but the second generation should cost around 3 million Czech crowns (112,500 euros), and the third generation may cost about half of that amoun” promised Trpak.

Its self-sufficient and ecological features also include a green roof, a recirculating shower and reservoirs for drinking, utility and sewage. The 3D-printed floating house is expected to have a lifespan of at least 100 years, and its building material can be crushed and reprinted on location when it expires.

From an environmental standpoint, 3D printing can also reduce construction waste significantly, which would be critical in the Czech Republic, where roughly 46% of waste production is created by the construction and demolition industries.

“Compared to conventional brick buildings, 3D printing also generates up to 20% fewer CO2 emissions, which the European Union aims to cut by 30% by 2030 (compared to 2005),” added Libor Vosicky, CEO of Burinka, which finances the project.