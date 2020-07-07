Czech Republic back on Slovenia’s “safe” travel list

Prague, Czech Republic – Slovenia has put back the Czech Republic on its list of “safe” countries, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced yesterday on Twitter.

Starting today, Czechs will once more be allowed to travel freely to Slovenia without having to produce a negative COVID-19 test or entering a two-week quarantine.

Residents of the Moravian-Silesian coal-mining region, home to the country’s main outbreaks, remain however excluded from Slovenia’s safe travel list.

The reversal comes only a few days after the Slovenian government announced that the Czech Republic – along with France and Croatia – would be moved from its “green” list of safe countries to medium-risk states.

Slovenia was shortly followed by Latvia, Estonia and Cyprus who, last week, also removed the Czech Republic from their respective list of safe countries.

#TZMZV: “Žádám české občany cestující do Slovinska, aby respektovali opatření slovinských úřadů. Ti, kteří pobývali v Moravskoslezském kraji v posledních 14 dnech, jsou stále vnímáni jako rizikoví a musí podstoupit karanténu,”říká @TPetricek → https://t.co/QfEwT5xL9u — MZV ČR (@mzvcr) July 6, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak in coal mines “under control”

The decision by the four EU countries meant that Czechs wishing to travel there would, depending on the cases, either have had to undergo a 14-day quarantine or be able to produce a negative COVID-19 test no older than 36 hours at the border.

Pointing out that the increase in new confirmed cases of coronavirus was due to local outbreaks in the country’s coal-mining regions, Prime Minister Andrej Babis had urged Slovenia to reconsider taking off the Czech Republic from its “safe” travel list.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic surged last week following outbreaks in coal mines in the Karvina district. The number of confirmed cases in the rest of the country, including capital Prague, remains low, prompting Health Minister Adam Vojtech to dismiss claims of a “second wave”.

The Czech government announced over the week-end that the outbreak in the Karvina district coal mines was now “under control”, while the managing OKD company started to close down two of them for a period of six weeks to contain the spread of the virus.