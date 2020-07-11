Slovakia’s Pohoda music festival goes online

Bratislava, Slovakia – Today is the last day to enjoy Pohoda Festival 2020, one of the most popular music festivals in Slovakia being held online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Re-branded as Pohoda in the Air, the 2020 edition of Slovakia’s largest summer festival takes place, as usual, in the city of Trencin, some 130 km north of Bratislava, close to the border with the Czech Republic.

But a sign of our times, it’s being held without any fans or concert-goers.

Instead, the whole festival is being streamed and is made available, for free, online on Pohoda Festival’s official website, as well as on its Facebook and YouTube channels. The festival organizers have also warned of fraudulent websites pretending to stream the concerts in exchange for a fee.

As pointed out by the Slovak Spectator, the festival’s website has been entirely revamped to support the online streaming format and make it more attractive for e-fans still eager to watch their favourite bands and artists.

“The website of Pohoda has undergone the biggest face-lift in the past years”, commented the festival’s PR manager Anton Repka.

As in previous years, the program not only includes music concerts and performances, but also a wide range of debates, discussions, movie screenings and visual art events.

All the tickets previously bought for Pohoda 2020 remain valid for next year’s edition, which should take place in its usual format on July 8-10, 2021. People who won’t be able to make it next year can also ask for a full refund of their tickets.

Main photo credit: Pohoda Festival 2019