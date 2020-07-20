U.S. Ambassador downplays EU criticism of Poland on rule of law

Warsaw, Poland – U.S. Ambassador in Warsaw Georgette Mosbacher downplayed the EU’s criticism of Poland on rule of law and democratic backsliding.

EU criticism of Poland on democracy “overblown”, says U.S. ambassador

In an interview with Reuters, Washington’s top envoy in Poland argued that: “If you’re asking me… do I think that a lot of the attacks on Poland about democratic values is overblown, my answer is yes, I do”.

Georgette Mosbacher, who assumed office in 2018, went on to claim that the EU still had to recognize the growing importance of Poland in Europe and acknowledge the progress the country made since the 1990s, including in terms of economic clout.

“It’s still seen as the adolescent in the EU and it isn’t anymore… I don’t think France and Germany… [are] comfortable with that yet”, she opined.

Her comments came a few days after incumbent and PiS ally Andrzej Duda was narrowly reelected for a second term in office, giving the ruling Law and Justice party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski a large freedom to push through its controversial judicial reforms, which critics say undermine the independence of the judiciary and marks an attempt to politicize the courts.

Moreover, the EU is currently discussing the possibility to link structural funds to the respect of rule of law and democratic principles in the next multi-annual budget – a move Poland and Hungary, two of the main net beneficiaries of EU funds accused of backsliding on democratic values, immediately vowed to veto.

Presidential campaign with “homophobic undertones”

Asked about the presidential election, where LGBT rights took center stage, Mosbacher commented: “I think there were homophobic undertones. Do I like it? No. And I’m pretty vocal on that publicly”.

During the campaign, Duda described the “LGBT ideology” as worse than communism, echoing the rhetoric used by the ruling PiS party and pro-government media which activists, who in turn mobilized to defend the rights of sexual minorities in Poland, say is only meant to fuel hate-speech to fire up its conservative electoral base.

According to the latest annual report of the Brussels-based NGO ILGA-Europe, Poland ranks as the worst country in the EU in terms of the legal, political and social climate for LGBT people.

Finally, dismissing claims that the plan was nowhere in sight to become effective, Georgette Mosbacher assured that the agreement struck last year between Andrzej Duda and President Donald Trump to shore up the US’ military presence in Poland should be finalized “within weeks, not months”.