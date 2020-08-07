U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Czech Republic and Poland

Prague, Czech Republic – The U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo is planning a tour across Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Poland.

He is scheduled to arrive to Prague on Tuesday afternoon and plans to hold talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Wednesday. Later that day, he should also meet with the Czech President Miloš Zeman at Prague Castle.

“In Prague, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Babis to discuss nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative, and efforts to counter malign actions of Russia and communist China,” said the American Department of State in a statement.

Pompeo will then be heading to the West Bohemian town of Pilsen, where he will commemorate the liberation of Western Czechoslovakia by the U.S. Army together with Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček.

On August 15, the State Secretary should then meet with the Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Czaputowicz “to discuss areas of strong U.S.-Poland cooperation, including deepening defense ties, the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks, and improving regional energy and infrastructure through the Three Seas Initiative,“ the statement continues.

The statement comes days after the Foreign Minister of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine stressed in a joint declaration the importance of intensifying the cooperation between the EU, NATO, and the Eastern Partnership and paying special attention to the development of the Three Seas Initiative, a forum of twelve EU states along a north-south axis from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea and the Black Sea.

The Pentagon announced last week that the United States will withdraw approximately 12 thousand soldiers from Germany. In total, only about 6 thousand soldiers are expected to stay in Europe. It is expected that some of the soldiers might be stationed in Poland, but the actual numbers are yet to be decided.

While the Trump administration has tried to avoid picking fights with conservative European governments it is seeking support from, such as Poland’s, the U.S. State Department called out Warsaw, for failing to compensate Holocaust victims and their families for property lost during World War II.

“Much time has passed, and the need for action is urgent,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a forward to the report that looks at the records of countries in meeting commitments they made to restitution in 2009 singles out Bosnia, Belarus, Ukraine and particularly Poland for not having acted on their restitution commitments.

The controversial topic could also be included on Pompeo’s agenda during his time in Poland.