Czech, Slovak, Polish and Hungarian movies shortlisted for European Film Awards 2020

Bratislava, Slovakia – Six movies from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary were shortlisted for the 2020 edition of the European Film Awards (EFA), the Academy announced on Tuesday.

Central European cinema is in the spotlight in this year’s edition of the “European Oscars”, with half a dozen movies featuring among the 32 films selected by the European Film Academy and EFA Productions.

Slovakia will be most notably represented at the prestigious awards by Let There Be Light (Nech Je Svetlo), its official submission for the 2020 Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film (former Best Foreign-Language Film category). Written and directed by Marko Skop, this Slovak-Czech co-production is an intense family drama centering around a father’s relationship with his eldest son wh joined a para-military youth movement.

Following the moral and daily ordeals of students in communist Czechoslovakia, Servants (Sluzobnici) by Zilina-born Slovak director Ivan Ostrochovsky also counts among this year’s selection of shortlisted movies.

Agnieszka Holland’s highly anticipated Charlatan, a co-production between Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Ireland, also features among the shortlisted movies for the European Film Awards, along with Corpus Christi (Boze Cialo), Jan Komasa’s Oscar-nominated movie about a young man pretending to be a priest in a small village in southern Poland, and Final Report (Zarojelentes), the gripping drama by Istvan Szabo, the first Hungarian filmmaker to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for his 1981 movie Mephisto.

The Czech Republic’s 2020 Oscars entry for Best International Feature Film, the highly controversial The Painted Bird (Nabarvene Ptace) also made the cut. Adapted from Polish-American writer Jerzy Kosinski’s eponymous 1965 novel, The Painted Bird is a gruesome Holocaust-set portrayal of Nazi atrocities in an unspecified Eastern European country around the end of World War II.

Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the European Film Awards selection will be announced in two steps, with the second round of shortlisted movies to be revealed next month. The jury will announce the final nominations on November 7, at the Seville European Film Festival in Spain.

The 33rd edition of the European Film Awards, commonly referred to as the “European Oscars”, and the presentation of the laureates is due to take place on December 12, in Reykjavik, Iceland.

