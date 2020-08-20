Top 7 most affordable universities in Slovakia for international students

Bratislava, Slovakia – Although much less visited than its more touristy neighbours, Slovakia is an amazing country full of natural landscapes, beautiful mountains, mysterious caves, medieval castles, and magnificent architecture – among other jewels of this off-the-beaten track small Central European nation.

Moreover, the Slovak economy has been rapidly growing ever since it joined the EU more than fifteen years ago, making the country an increasingly attractive destination for international students and future job seekers to get their degree.

It's important to note that Slovak universities work in accordance with the standardized ECTS – European Credit Transfer System, making it even easier for students from other European countries to attend local universities. At most faculties, 30 ECTS credits are needed per semester.

In most cases, international students need to meet the same conditions as Slovak applicants, on top of having a temporary residence permit "for the purpose of study", submitted by the Slovak embassy in the country of origin. If you're thinking about studying in Slovakia but still haven't made up your mind, here's a selection of affordable Slovak universities for international students.

In most cases, international students need to meet the same conditions as Slovak applicants, on top of having a temporary residence permit “for the purpose of study”, submitted by the Slovak embassy in the country of origin. If you’re thinking about studying in Slovakia but still haven’t made up your mind, here’s a selection of affordable Slovak universities for international students.

1. University of Economics in Bratislava

For those of you who want to study economics-related disciplines in Europe, this could be a great option in terms of quality and price. Today, the University of Economics of Bratislava comprises eight faculties with nearly 9,000 students. If you need to learn more about study programs, you can go to the website of specific faculties and get detailed information there. The annual tuition fees stand at €1,500 for foreign undergraduate students, €2,000 for international graduate students and €3,000 for Ph.D programs.

2. Pavol Jozef Safárik University

The university is located in Kosice, Slovakia’s second-largest city, and is considered one of the best places in the region to study medicine and dentistry. The Pavol Jozef Safárik University was established in 1959 and today has five different faculties. Nearly 1,250 full-time students study there in various graduate and postgraduate programs. Although its tuition fees may seem a bit high compared to other Slovak universities, they are quite affordable in comparison to most medical programs in Western Europe: it costs €10,500 a year to study general medicine and €11,000 for dental medicine.

3. Matej Bel University

Matej Bel University in Banská Bystrica is a highly affordable university that counts nearly 15,000 students. It was established in 1992 and now attracts many foreign students interested in a wide range of programs, from applied ethnology to musical education. The tuition fees at Matej Bel University are the following: €900 a year for international undergraduate students, €1,000 for foreign graduate students, and €2,000 for Ph.D. programs.

4. University of Žilina

This institution was established in 1953 as the University of Railway Transport. Today, it attracts more than 8,000 full-time students that study in transport-related programs. Currently, the University of Žilina has eight faculties, six of which are related to engineering. Undergraduate international students pay €4,500 per year, whereas the fee for graduate students and Ph.D candidates stand at €5,000 and €6,000 a year, respectively.

5. Alexander Dubček University of Trenčín

This is one of the youngest public institutions in Slovakia, established in 1997. It has four faculties (health, socio-economic affairs, special technology, and industrial technology) and gives its students the opportunity to study in partner-schools abroad. The tuition fees start from €550 per year.

6. Trnava University

Located in Western Slovakia, Trnava University was ranked among the top 10 universities in the country. Four faculties of Trnava University (Philosophy and Arts, Health and Social Care, Education, and Law) are based directly within the city, while the Faculty of Theology, is based in the capital Bratislava. Yearly tuition fees at Trnava University, which accepts only 40 to 50% of applicants, start from €650.

7. Technical University in Zvolen

It’s also one of the cheapest universities in Slovakia that is considered one of the best educational institutions in the country. The Zvolen Technical University was established as the College of Forestry and Wood Technology in 1952 before being transformed in 1991. Today, it offers 23 degrees in various fields, such as forestry, wood sciences and technology, ecology and environmental sciences, as well as environmental and manufacturing technology. The minimum tuition fee stands at €800 per year.

If you have a limited budget but dream of living and studying at the heart of Europe, Slovakia might just be what you’re looking for.