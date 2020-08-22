COVID-19: Czech Republic adds Spain to list of high-risk countries

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech Health Ministry updated its travel list and added Spain in the category of high-risk countries, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported on Friday.

The new measure, which takes effect on Monday, August 24, means that anyone returning from Spain to the Czech Republic, both citizens and foreigners, must produce a negative COVID-19 test or enter a two-week quarantine.

The restrictions do not apply for people returning from the Canary Islands, for stays of up to 12 hours and for children under the age of 5.

The Ministry of Health published the new rules on its website on Friday, confirming previous statement by government officials that Spain would join Romania as the only EU member states to be classified as “high-risk” by Czech authorities.

At the same time, the Health Ministry published a set of recommendations for Czech tourists returning from holiday in Croatia, urging them to monitor their health frequently, check their symptoms and avoid large events and gatherings.

The Czech Republic will continue to update its travel map at least once a week every Friday to monitor how the pandemic unfolds in other EU countries.

Reciprocally, the Czech Republic has been categorized as a risky destination by a handful of European countries, including Slovenia, Estonia, Finland and Norway. A few days ago, neighbouring Slovakia advised its citizens to reconsider trips to Prague due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the Czech capital.

On Friday, the Czech Republic reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 infection, a daily record which also stems from increased testing, health authorities announced.