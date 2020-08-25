Why Central and Eastern Europe is the next big thing in the online gaming sector

It is currently estimated that the worth of the global gaming sector will rise to more than $256 billion by the year 2025. While this industry has always enjoyed a strong foothold in Western nations, the main reason behind such a meteoric level of success involves its expansion into previously untapped regions of the world.

One primary example of this sense of forward momentum can be seen throughout Central and Eastern Europe. What are some of the reasons why we are beginning to witness such a paradigm shift and perhaps more importantly, what can players from nations such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary expect to enjoy in the near future?

Why Central and Eastern Europe, and why now?

There are actually several reasons why we are beginning to witness an influx of online games into previously untapped regions. The first involves connectivity. Access to wireless connections (such as 4G communications) was somewhat sparse and limited in the past. Even if a gaming-related website existed, it might have been difficult to access. This is even more relevant when referring to portals that relied upon live streaming services. For example, it has been shown that 86% of rural locations throughout the Czech Republic now have access to standard broadband coverage.

Another pivotal factor involves the legislative changes which have taken place over the past decade in the region. Central and Eastern European governments now appreciate the sheer number of individuals who will access such streaming services. For example, it is estimated that more than two billion networked devices will be online by the year 2022. On a final note, studies have indicated that the digitisation of Central and Eastern Europe could generate as much as $225 billion dollars in regional GDP by 2025.

The final metric involves the users themselves. Many individuals have become accustomed to accessing the Internet on a daily basis. Thus, they are always looking for new forms of virtual entertainment. It only makes sense that they will turn to the world of online games in order to relax and decompress.

A boon for players of all ages and backgrounds

The good news about these highlighted is that there are countless games to choose from. For example, some players will be looking for platforms that can earn them a side income (a handful may even use mathematical strategies in order to walk away a winner).

Others could simply be hoping to enjoy a platform that offers a hands-on source of relaxing entertainment. Point-and-click games, hidden objects and games associated with role playing are some common examples. When we finally take into account the sheer number of mobile devices with Internet connectivity throughout Central and Eastern Europe, it only stands to reason that the world of digital gaming is now making its presence known.

This is excellent news for players as well as governments, as many of these platforms can be used to generate a significant amount of revenue. These funds will then be transferred back into local economies, so it is essentially a win-win situation. If you are an avid gaming fan, be sure to take a look at the countless options which are now becoming available.