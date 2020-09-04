How Cryptocurrency is bringing trading to Poland, Czech Republic and other European countries

When investing, there are often challenges such as security and investment timeframes that slow the process and make investments across several stock markets difficult due to the fluctuations in international markets. But due to the decentralised nature of cryptocurrency, many are looking to invest in this new currency at this time and make trading faster than ever before on the European markets and other international markets. To help you understand how this is changing investing forever, we have compiled a list of some of the ways it is changing the market.

Blockchain Technology For international trade

One of the main reasons why many people are beginning to invest in cryptocurrency is the blockchain and the implementation of the software in several business sectors. With more companies looking to invest in the cryptocurrency boom since the drop at the beginning of the year on the European market. With this potential coming forward and changing trading forever, this potential is what is leading people to invest. Due to the secure blockchain network and OTC process using the internet, it has allowed for several European countries to begin investing in international markets. This is a huge benefit for businesses in these European countries as small to medium businesses as well as individuals can have access to the market from a computer or mobile devices.

Exciting Times For Investments In Cryptocurrency In Poland

With investments in Poland up by 15%, the move into cryptocurrency for international investments could not come at a better time. With the market remaining vastly unregulated at this time, several changes are being made from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority to regulate the investment of cryptocurrencies at this time. The real change came with the changes to regulation in 2018 in the form of the AML Act. This has had a huge impact on the transfer of cryptocurrency and overall regulations of the market at this time. Though this is only in the early stages of development, this can have a huge impact on the international investment of Cryptocurrency at this time.

Trading On The European Market Made Easy

Another major benefit to cryptocurrency is the ability to trade on the European market as well as others around the world. Investing in stocks on these markets is a long and time-consuming process that can have a huge impact on your ability to trade. With markets such as the euro being positive at this time with a value of €1.12 to every pound, this is a positive investment to be making. Mobile trading applications has made it easier than ever before to track these investments and monitor the market and get the best possible price every time. However, investing in cryptocurrency is a streamlined process and is much easier than ever before as a result of mobile applications such as this.

Due to the decentralised nature of the cryptocurrency investing in the European market for is made much easier than ever before as the implementation of AI allows for several markets to be monitored at once from one phone or computer. These investments can prove highly profitable if done correctly and can be making international trades for several currencies throughout the year regardless of where you are in the world.

The price of cryptocurrency is very similar to the value of bitcoin changes per country. For example, the price of 1 bitcoin in the United Kingdom equates to roughly £8,569.91 however, it equates to roughly, €9,568.47 given the current state of the market. Therefore, it is important to monitor the state of the market when investing as the worth can either increase or decrease depending on which market you are investing in.

Changes To Trading In Europe

Due to the nature of the internet, investments in cryptocurrency are transforming the nature of investments by speeding up the investment time. This has not only made investing more accessible, but it has allowed for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be traded using mobile and tablet devices. With a huge gap in the market surrounding how to invest in cryptocurrency for beginners the faster transition time and intelligent Ai within these apps has helped make trading easier on a market that is less volatile than the traditional stock market.

As a result of this improved technology, we have seen a huge number of trading accounts opening in European countries. Poland is the third highest country on the list of those with Foreign investment due to the number of projects occurring there. With a worth of $ 21.6 billion closely followed by Germany, ($19.2 billion), Spain ($19.1 billion) and France ($15.7 billion) in terms of foreign investment, it is looking promising at this time. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic having a huge impact on investment,

Worrying Times With Global FDI Flows Reports

The final way that investing in cryptocurrency is changing the future of investment in the added security that it can provide when trading on the European market. With a recent OECD report providing insight into the impact of Covid-19 on European investments in-particular, security is needed. With global FDI flows set to dry up by as much as a third in the remainder of 2020, this is set to have a huge impact on international investments. Blockchain having a huge impact on the security of international trades through the use of encryption and private wallets, this is proving to be highly popular as a result. This is a promising sign for investments in Poland as investments are up by 15%.

What Could This Mean For Investment In Europe

Whilst Crypto Investment is up in Czech Republic has slowly begun to increase, this dip in Global FDI flow, as well as tighter restrictions by EU, could mean a difficult time for cryptocurrency firms operating here. This is an issue that we are set to see changes in the near future making it difficult for those in the Czech Republic to invest. Whilst this may not look like much at first, this is an issue that could limit the market share and consequently have a huge impact on the investment process and overall cost of cryptocurrency at this time not only in Europe but globally.

With the encryption of a number of these trades, this is proving highly popular for a new wave of investors as well as small to medium-sized businesses as it prevents investments from being tracked or tampered with in any way. This is vital when making payments to other European countries such as Hungary, Belgium and Germany as encrypted data will ensure the businesses confidential data is secure.

With this in mind, there are several ways that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are continually changing the future of trading not only in national trading but also on the European market to capitalise on the price of cryptocurrencies as a whole.