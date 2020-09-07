Meet Telex.hu: Former Index journalists start fundraiser for new online media in Hungary

Telex.hu, the new media project created by former Index journalists, definitely came with a bang.

Written in The Guardian-style font, the logo is clearly referring to Index, the former workplace of the journalists behind the project.

Following the dismissal of the former editor-in-chief of Index, Szabolcs Dull in July, more than 70 journalists resigned from one of the last large independent Hungarian news outlets.

It all started at the end of March when Miklós Vaszily, a businessman close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, became the co-owner of IndaMedia group, a larger media conglomerate Index is connected to.

In June, Index’s editorial team published a statement in which they declared their independence to be in danger. This came right after 24.hu leaked a proposal to outsource Index columns to external editorial teams, threatening Index’s influence, and independence.

Staying on the story, Kafkadesk interviewed some of the former Index journalists who were forced to choose between personal integrity and a stable income during the pandemic. We also talked to the editor-in-chief of 24.hu, on whether or not – and how – it was still possible to run an independent media in Hungary’s current political climate.

Meanwhile, the former Index journalists started a Facebook page under the name “Leaving Index Journalists” to share their stories, while also keeping people up to date on what is to come.

The Telex Facebook page already boasts almost 300,000 followers – an impressive number considering that the account posted for the first time on July 24.

The name of the Facebook page was changed to Telex.hu only a few days ago. Along with the name-change, they announced a fundraiser aimed at building a new online news portal.

At the time of writing, already more than 23,000 people have donated to help bring about the new media outlet.

If you feel, as we do, that the Hungarian media landscape could use some much-needed diversity, and want to support quality journalism in the making, please consider donating to Telex.