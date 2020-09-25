Czech Pirates see rise in support, ANO still in the lead

Prague, Czech Republic- Popular support for the Czech Pirate Party has increased over the past few months, while the ruling ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babis retains a comfortable lead, a new opinion poll has found.

According to a survey conducted this month by the CVVM polling agency, nearly one third (31.5%) of the Czech electorate would vote for ANO, the party founded by Prime Minister Babis, if general elections had been held in August – up by more than 2 percentage points compared to the previous months.

The latest CVVM poll suggests that the COVID-19 public health and economic crises haven’t dented popular support for the Czech ruling party – at least for the time being.

With the support of 16% of voters – one of its highest figures in recent opinion polls – the Czech Pirate Party positions itself as the second strongest party and main opposition movement in the current political landscape.

The right-wing ODS party would come third if elections were held today with 12.5% of voting intentions, followed by the Czech Social-Democratic Party (10.5%) and the Communists (9.5%).

Only five parties would have qualified to send representatives to Parliament, according to the survey, with smaller parties failing to reach the 5% threshold – including STAN (4.5%), SPD (4.5%), TOP 09 (4%) and KDU-CSL (3.5%).

The Tricolour party of Vaclav Klaus Jr. and the Greens would only gather 2% and 1% of the votes, respectively.

The release of the poll comes only one week ahead of the Czech regional elections, scheduled for October 2-3.

Main photo credit: Czech Pirate Party