Slovakia added to the UK’s quarantine list amidst rise in COVID cases

Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovakia has been included on the UK government’s “quarantine list” of risky countries amidst a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the British Department for Transport announced on Thursday.

According to the new rules, all travelers from Slovakia will have to self-quarantine for fourteen days at home upon their arrival to the U.K. starting on Saturday, at 4 am.

The Central European country reported 419 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to over 8,000 since March.

Anyone breaking the self-quarantine rules will face a fine of at least £1,000.

Denmark, Iceland and the Caribbean island of Curacao, where the rate of coronavirus infection has also accelerated over the past week, have also been removed from the U.K.’s quarantine exemption list.

“We will not be adding any destinations to the Travel Corridor list this week”, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.

The British government applies mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving from countries where the new infections rate is higher than 20 / 100,000 people.

Slovakia’s weekly infection rate stands at 24.6 per 100,000, compared to 45.3 for Denmark and 50.7 in Iceland, where local media linked recent outbreaks to a pair of French tourists who flouted mandatory isolation regulations.

Neighbouring Czech Republic, which suffers one of the highest infection rates on the continent, was already added to the U.K.’s “no-go travel list” at the end of August.

One of the hardest-hit countries in Europe during the first wave, the UK is also experiencing a worrying surge in the numbers of new COVID-19 cases. There are now only nine European countries where Brits can travel to without any restrictions, including Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden and mainland Greece – the latter being expected to be removed from the UK’s “green list” next week.