5 places to visit in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic- Prague is a top tourist destination that has never lost its appeal among domestic and international travelers. Whether you’re looking to have a fun-filled weekend with your friends or are seeking for a cultural getaway to explore amazing castles, historical monuments, and museums, Prague definitely has it all. Here are five top places to visit in Prague to suit everyone’s taste.

For the grandeur: Prague Castle

Part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the world-famous and breathtaking Prague Castle, seat of the Czech president and the single top tourist attraction in the city, also made it to the Guinness World Record for being the largest medieval castle complex in the world. It was built in the 9th century but grew, over the years, with new additions from other rulers. With its hidden gardens and numerous galleries, there’s always a great chance to discover something new even if you’ve visited the castle before.

For the exercise: Take a walking tour

Even if you aren’t a tourist, a good way to learn more about Prague, have fun, and make new acquaintances is by joining a walking tour in the city. Some of them are paid, but you can also find free options – although common practice is to at least leave a tip to the guide. You can choose to take walking tours of a specific neighborhood or of the entire city, depending on how much time you have. Some of them can also be a great way to taste the most delicious wines, beers and dessert places in Prague, or discover out-of-the-beaten-path cultural venues.

For the peace and quiet: Vojan Garden

This hidden gem is perfect for a relaxed afternoon right in the center of Prague. The Vojan garden is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, breathe some fresh air, and unwind by the small lake in the garden. The Vojan Garden was originally a monastery garden, and it is one of the oldest of its kind in Prague. While you’re there, you can also visit the chapel of St. Elijah, which features exquisite paintings that date back to the 17th century.

For the fun: Casino President

The luxurious casino and one of the most prestigious venues of the kind in Prague, it’s located in the President Hotel and is one of the must-visit venues for all the gambling fans out there. The casino offers a nice section of games including slot machines, American roulette, Blackjack, Caribbean poker and more. If you want to continue your gaming session, you can always chill in your hotel room and sign up on reputable online casinos that can be accessed in just a couple of clicks on our smartphone, tablet and laptop.

For the obvious: Charles Bridge

End the day by taking a walk on the Charles Bridge at sunset. One of the most famous bridges in the world, the Charles Bridge is undeniably the poster child of Prague and the single place you should take the time to visit, albeit preferably outside the busy tourist hours, so either early in the morning or at night.