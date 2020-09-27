Majority of Czechs would refuse COVID-19 vaccine, study shows

Prague, Czech Republic- A majority of Czechs would refuse to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, according to a September poll by the STEM/MARK agency.

Three-fifths of respondents declared they would refuse to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

According to the STEM/MARK survey, Czechs’ refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 stems from a variety of reasons, including the fact that many respondents don’t consider the disease to be life-threatening.

General mistrust towards vaccines and their side-effects is widespread among Czech citizens, who are also concerned the global race to create a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible will undermines its reliability and effectiveness.

The largest share of the population that would get vaccinated is found in Prague, the most affected region in the country.

According to the survey, people would generally be willing to pay between 200 and 500 Kc (8-20€) if the vaccine wasn’t made available for free, while around 10% said they would be ready to pay more than 1,000 Kc (40€).

The STEM/MARK poll was conducted from September 11-15 with a representative panel of 502 respondents aged 18 to 64 years old.

Dozens of countries, including the Czech Republic, are currently working on developing COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the New York Times‘ coronavirus tracker, 42 vaccines are currently being tested in clinical trials with humans throughout the world, and more than twice as much are in the preclinical phase with animals. Eleven of them are currently in phase 3 of testing, the last step before its efficiency can be assessed.