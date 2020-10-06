Lublin to launch VR exhibition as European Days of Artistic Creativity moves online

LUBLIN, POLAND – Alongside this year’s Cross-Border Cooperation Congress, the Polish city of Lublin is launching a new virtual exhibition using the online virtual reality social platform, VRChat. Entitled “Bear’s Dream“, the innovative exhibition will inaugurate the European Days of Artistic Creativity, which have been forced online in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition will launch on Thursday, October 8, at 7.30 p.m.

Using VRChat, which allows interactions between users using 3D avatars, the exhibition will for the next four months take participants through the digital exhibition space of Lublin’s Galeria Labirynt. Participants will be able to watch movies, photos, paintings and drawings. All works are accompanied by descriptions in the form of texts and audio recordings in Polish and English.

Curated by Agata Sztorc and Emilia Lipa, the exhibition will gradually expand with more works being added to the virtual exhibition until mid-December.

VRChat allows participant to use the virtual space in two ways: through 3D glasses and using a computer. The first option with goggles provides full immersion, entering the virtual world, where the user is “immersed” in this universe. The second way – via the computer and keyboard or mouse – is less immersive. A person from the level of the physical world “browses” only the virtual world.

VRChat is a free tool that anyone can download to their computer or 3D glasses.

This innovative form of the exhibition requires some effort and access to the virtual platform is possible after installing the appropriate software. Therefore, please confirm your attendance by replying to the invitation to the e-mail kongres@lublin.eu. The number of places is limited!

Minimum hardware requirements for VRChat: Processor: 64 bit. Operating system: Windows 8.1, Windows 10. Processor: Intel® i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equivalent or greater. Memory: 4 GB RAM. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970 / AMD Radeon ™ R9 290 equivalent or greater. DirectX: Version 11.

Coordinated by the Department of Culture of the Lublin City Hall, and co-funded by the Creative Europe Program of the European Union, the European Days of Artistic Creativity is an interdisciplinary event, which has been organized in Lublin since 2018 as part of the “CreArt. Network of Cities for Artistic Creation” project.

You can find more information on the event on Facebook.

The rest of the program for this year’s Cross-Border Cooperation Congress can also be found here.