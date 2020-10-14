Three of the best casinos to visit in Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia – There are a number of ways for travelers to have an enjoyable experience when visiting Slovakia, one of the least visited countries in Central and Eastern Europe, and one lesser-known way to do that is by paying a visit to one of the casinos located in the country.

You will feel like an instant VIP when stepping foot in any of these casinos, but what are the three standout choices?

Banco Casino Bratislava

The most exciting casino that is available to visitors coming to Slovakia is the Banco Casino Bratislava, located in the country’s capital city.

There are a wide range of games available at the casino, including poker, table games and slot machines. The staff are very friendly and will ensure that you have the best possible and most comprehensive experience during your stay there. The casino is also a must for all poker fans, with a number of high-stakes poker tournaments taking place there during the year.

Bluff Casino, Zilina

Zilina is one of the most beautiful places in Slovakia, and amateurs of gambling should take the time to visit the Bluff Casino. It is one of the top tourist attractions in the area, with an important offer of games available to customers visiting the establishment. It’s one of the best options for fans looking to play poker, and houses one of the best bars in the city.

The bar and casino is open 24/7, and it is the perfect place to wage all the sports action. There are also a number of HD screens to watch sports such as football and basketball, while the staff are renowned for their quick and friendly service.

Olympic Casino, Bratislava

The Olympic Casino is another standout choice for visitors in Bratislava, as it offers a unique experience for all customers. The casino can be found inside the Radisson Carlton Hotel, which means that the hotel is a must for all poker fans looking to stay close to the action. Some of the most popular games that visitors will be able to play include roulette, blackjack and poker. Best of all, it’s located in the center of the city.

Popularity of online slots

Nowadays people don’t even need to visit a land-based casino in order to make wagers, as they could instead opt to play a wide selection of their favourite slots games from the comfort of their own home. Popular games such as Book of Ra, which you can learn to play online, are available on a number of the leading sites, which means that the number of people going to casinos is decreasing, especially due to the current context and restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popularity of these online casinos is set to continue for years to come, with new technology being introduced to add the realistic feeling that the visitor would get at a real casino. Virtual reality is thought to be one of the biggest changes in recent years, and many of the leading casino sites will be leveraging its power in the near future.