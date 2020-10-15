If you have never visited the Czech Republic, you must. It is a beautiful place, and it’s like heaven on earth. Local people are charming, and you will find very supportive and exciting tourist guides. If you want to know about the best places to visit in the Czech Republic, here’s our list!

Prague

A perfect places to visit list won’t be complete without Prague. Prague is the heart of the Czech Republic, and it is the capital of the Czech Republic. Bohemia’s heartland represents a Gothic symbol of harmony, peace, and love on the Vltava Riverbank. Prague has a great history. It is often called a city of a hundred spires.

Travelers can’t unsee the saintly statue of the Charles Bridge and The Prague Castle, and you can enjoy Bohemian dumplings, Czech beer, and the famous nightlife of Europe in Prague. It is a great place to see before you die. This place must be on your bucket list.

Cesky Krumlov

It is a fairy town on the bank of Vltava river and in the south of Ceske Budejovice, and it is a shining jewel of the South Bohemia. The old town bears have the UNESCO tags for the tremendous medieval streets, 13th-century relics and monuments of architectural history, and many more.

It is the a where many wars and conflicts happened but which still stands the trial of time. The bridges, Rococo parks, Painted towers, Enthralling church of St Vitus, and a moat laden with dark forest bears are the main attractions.

Ostrava

In this down to earth gem, Masaryk Square, Lower Vitkovice area, Gong Exhibition, and monumental Blast Furnaces are the most enthralling sites. You can see many more things when you go there.

Castle Karlstejn

It is a towering monument of stone that was made by Holy Roman Emperor Charles IV. Castle Karlstejn is in the verdant Czech valleys at the south-west of Prague. The enormous Gothic arrays of turrets and gatehouses will give you the feeling of this nation’s medieval relics.

There are a big Town and a Chapel of Holy cross, where the priceless royal jewels and belongingness are kept. The view from the big tower is majestic and breath-taking. An unforgettable experience!

Brno

Brno is the capital city of South Moravia. It is well known for its top drums and bass clubs. The nightlife in this city is majestic. You have never seen such enthusiastic people anywhere. It is also famous for its café culture and the close resemblance with Prague.

The Neo-gothic towers of St Peter Cathedral and Pau cathedral are striking. They are the main attractions for travelers. There are so many recreational activities to do in the summertime, such as boating, swimming, rafting, and alfresco drinking opportunities.

The Czech Republic is one of the best tourist destinations to visit. Go there with ecig, relax, and enjoy your journey. Don’t forget to share your experience in the Czech Republic with us using the comment section below.