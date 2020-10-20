Czech-Slovak movie wins big at Warsaw Film Festival

Warsaw, Poland – A Czech-Slovak co-production emerged on Sunday as one of the main winners of the 36th edition of the Warsaw International Film Festival.

The latest film of Slovak director Martin Sulik, The Man with Hare Ears (Muž se zaječíma ušima) received the award for Best Director as well as the ecumenical jury award.

“I am happy and moved, I didn’t expect it”, reacted Sulik who, due to the current restrictions, was unable to receive the awards in person.

This was the world premiere of the movie, whose initial November 5 release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and coronavirus-related restrictions.

Well-known director Martin Sulik is one of the most prominent contemporary Slovak filmmakers. A number of his movies were met with public and critical acclaim, including The Interpreter (Tlmočník), Slovakia’s 2018 Oscars submission starring legendary Czech director Jiri Menzel – who died last month – in one of the lead roles.

His 10th feature film, The Man with Hare Ears stars celebrated Czech actors Miroslav Krobot and Oldrich Kaiser, as well as Tana Pauhofova, Zuzana Kronerova, Zuzana Maurery and Alexandra Borbely.

You can see the complete list of the awards of this year’s Warsaw International Film Festival here.