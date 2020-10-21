The dating guide for the Czech Republic: Do’s and Don’ts you should know about

Prague, Czech Republic – Are you going on a date with someone in the Czech Republic? Then you should know a few do’s and don’ts of dating here. If you are new and don’t really know about the Czech culture, chances are you met this someone from an online dating site. It’s not surprising, almost 35% of the current couples have met through online dating sites, according to the latest data.

1. Expect a flower if you are on your date

If you’re a guy, then don’t forget to buy a flower for the girl. Not only is it common to buy a flower for a girl on a date, it’s highly appreciated. If you’re a girl, you can enjoy this old-school way of showing love and affection to a lady as the old qualities of a gentleman haven’t vanished yet. Ever thought of getting surprised by a man on your doorstep with a flower? This might soon become reality.

Now a big don’t: If you’re not accustomed to the traditions of this place, then here is an important reminder for you: never carry an even number of flowers for the girl, as it is a common conception that even number of flowers are, by custom, only offered to the deceased. Even numbers commonly stand for mourning, not dating or flirting.

2. Say goodbye to the concept of “no sex before marriage”

If you’re a follower of not having sex before marriage, then you may have a problem maintaining a long-term relationship or dating history here. Both men and women in the Czech Republic, known for being among the most liberal countries in the region, are not a fan of this concept.

According to a study, 91% of the respondents of the Czech Republic youth are not affiliated with any religious group or church. So, as you can guess, sex before marriage is considered pretty normal and not at all seen as a sin by the majority of the population.

3. You may not get to visit a lot of fancy places

If you’re an avid user of online dating sites, then you might have visited a lot of fancy restaurants on your first date. It’s common to take dates to fancy and expensive places to impress them and make a memorable first impression. But it might not be that common in the Czech Republic, and men are not always interested in taking their dates to posh and expensive places.

If you’re a guy, you can rejoice as the Czech girl going to meet you on a date may not be expecting you to carve holes in your pockets. But make sure to choose an interesting place. Among the most popular places for first dates in the Czech Republic, people often go to parks, or cute but inexpensive cafes, while you can also expect outdoor adventures.

4. Being a foreigner does not make you “more desirable”

You may have a misconception that Czech girls and boys will fall for you as soon as you’ll mention that you’re a foreigner. That’s not the case: being a foreigner does not make you any more desirable than a local, but trying to impress them with genuine actions and a real personality will.

Be friendly in your approach and let the conversations run smoothly. Czech women are known for being pretty set and straightforward about what they want, and will express their feelings openly.

5. Beware of online extrusions

You may be new in the Czech Republic and all excited about arriving to a new country, meeting new people and discovering cultural differences. If you’re looking for dating sites especially for adults, you’re sure to meet people who are genuine and with whom you can share a great chemistry.

But like anywhere else, you can also meet and start chatting with deceptive people who are not who they pretend to be. An obvious, but necessary reminder: if some people ask you to transfer some money to their accounts, simply don’t do it and end the conversation. The virtual world can be deceptive, so it’s preferable to be extra careful.

6. Don’t reveal too much about yourself too quickly

If you haven’t met your date till now, then you should not reveal too much about your personality and life. Leave something to talk about on the first date too. It’s common to type everything that’s on your mind and press the send button when you’re texting with someone on an online dating site. Czech people don’t just want looks in their partner, but also character and personality.

So, don’t reveal too much about yourself, that could make them lose interest in you. Do give them very specific details about yourself while texting that are enough to make the bond and connection, then take the conversation forward when you meet for real. Let there be mystery and a thirst to know you better.