Czech theatres available online on new website

Prague, Czech Republic – Closed earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Czech theatres are now accessible online via a new website, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported.

Thanks to the new online platform Dramox which launched on Tuesday, viewers will be able to watch the recordings of Czech theatre performances from the comfort of their homes.

From today, the Czech Republic imposed a new lockdown due to the rapid rise of new COVID-19 cases. Only essential shops can remain open, and people are only allowed to go outside for specific reasons.

Subscribers to the Dramox website can currently watch some 40 plays performed by over two dozen Czech theatres.

“We want to bring the theatre closer to the people”, said co-founder Martin Zavadil, “and allow them to spend more them with it than they so far have been able to”.

Talking to reporters during a press conference earlier this week, creators of the platform assured that more performances will be added every month, adding that they had just acquired the rights to screen two productions by famed Czech author Milan Kundera.

Theatre lovers can choose between a monthly (299 Kc) or an annual subscription (2,990 Kc) to the Dramox platform.

More than half (55%) of the subscription fees should go to the theatres.

If you’d like to support Czech theatres and artists in these trying times, you can head now to Dramox.cz, and enjoy breathtaking and awe-inspiring performances from your own couch.