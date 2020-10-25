Polish President Duda in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Warsaw, Poland – Polish President Andrzej Duda has gone into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 as the country sees a surge in new cases.

Duda, 48, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, and was quick to publish a statement saying he would go into quarantine but “is feeling well”.

It’s still unclear when or where he contracted the virus.

A number of world leaders have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and, more recently, US President Donald Trump.

“I didn’t have and I don’t have any symptoms”, Duda said after a presidential aide announced the diagnosis, “especially the serious ones like lack of taste or lack of smell, but the result of the test is absolutely clear”.

“I feel good right now. I will spend the upcoming days in self-isolation along with my wife and I will be working remotely”, the Polish head of state, who was reelected for a second mandate in July, added.

Earlier that week, Andrzej Duda met with his Bulgarian and Estonian counterparts Ruman Radev and Kersti Kaljulaid during an investment forum in Tallinn. The former went into quarantine, while the latter has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 since.

On Friday, Duda visited a field hospital being built at the National Stadium in Warsaw. He also met with 19-year-old tennis prodigy Iga Swiatek, who became earlier this month the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title after her victory in the French Open, along with her father and trainer.

“I would like to apologise to all those who are exposed to quarantine procedures because of meeting me in recent days. If I had had any symptoms, please, believe me, all meetings would have been cancelled”, he said.

A presidential aide to Duda has also tested positive and gone into quarantine.

On Saturday, Poland reported more than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest daily increase since the start of the epidemic, as well as a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths, 179. The government has ordered a partial lockdown of the country to try to keep the number of cases under control and ease the pressure on an already strained healthcare sector.