Slovakia urges citizens to postpone all trips abroad

Bratislava, Slovakia – The Slovak government has urged citizens and residents not to travel abroad as the country sees a record spike in new cases of COVID-19.

Slovakia’s State Secretary for European Affairs Martin Klus has called on Slovak citizens to postpone “all trips beyond borders” and pleaded for everyone to play their part to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need to help each other more than ever before”, Klus said in a statement published by the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs, warning that the risk of infection was high in most parts of Europe.

“Especially in these difficult times when, in Slovakia, the number of new cases of coronavirus infection and, unfortunately, the number of hospitalized and victims is rising sharply from day to day”.

Slovak authorities have still not taken any specific measures on border crossings regime and on what kind of restrictions could be enforced regarding trips outside the territory. A decision is expected next week after consultation with experts.

“Whether there will be a stricter regime at the borders and testing is not a question of whether, but when”, Martin Klus said in the statement.

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaching new highs almost every day, Slovakia introduced new restrictions and a night curfew, while launching a mass campaign to test all residents above the age of 10 for COVID-19.

A pilot testing was carried out last week-end in the most affected districts, and will continue nationwide over the next two week-ends, according to the government’s plan.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic argued that tighter restrictions and mass testing were the only way to avoid enforcing a full lockdown.

