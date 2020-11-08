Czech Republic launches bilingual information website on COVID-19

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech Republic has launched a new official website containing all the relevant information about the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and a detailed description of the anti-coronavirus measures and restrictions.

The online portal was launched as a pilot project on Friday at the initiative of opposition MP Dominik Feri from the TOP 09 party, in coordination with the Prime Minister’s IT and Digitization advisor Vladimir Dzurilla and Cesko.digital, a local community of software developers.

The platform should be handled by a team of volunteers, according to local reports.

The youngest MP ever elected to Czech Parliament, Dominik Feri has been known for frequently calling out the government’s failures to communicate clearly with the public throughout the pandemic. He has been particularly vocal on social media, including Instagram where he enjoys a strong audience and influence, particularly among younger Czechs.

“If the population doesn’t understand the purpose of the measures, how can they follow them properly?”, Feri asked, pointing out that the Czech Republic may have been one of the only countries in Europe not to have such a dedicated COVID-website.

The new Covid Portal is available in both Czech and English language and thus also accessible to foreigners and expats living in or planning to visit the country in the coming weeks.

The approximately two dozen sections of the website present, in detail, how all aspects of daily life in the Czech Republic have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions. It also seeks to address the concerns, doubts and questions of the population that was often left scrambling to make sense of the government’s changing mandates and struggling to find up-to-date information on the different ministries’ websites.

For more information, you can visit the website at covid.gov.cz.

Main photo credit: Official Twitter account of Dominik Feri