Czech activists to hold first “online protest” next Monday

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech civic initiative Milion Moments for Democracy (Milion chvilek pro demokracii) will hold its first “online protest” on Monday, November 16, the group announced on its Facebook page.

Kicking off at 6 pm next Monday, the online demonstration will be streamed live from the Lucerna Music Bar in Prague on Facebook and YouTube.

Anyone will be able to join the live-stream and “demonstrate from home”, Milion Chvilek announced, and will be able to share their comments on social media or send messages via a dedicated SMS line.

Several members of Czech opposition parties, along with other public figures like economist Daniel Münich and actor / filmmaker Milan Steindler, are expected to speak at the event.

Last year, the Milion Moments for Democracy movement organized the biggest mass protests since the end of communism in the Czech Republic, with up to 250,000 people converging on Prague’s Letna plain to call for the resignation of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), accused of EU subsidy fraud and conflict of interest.

The demonstration would come only a few days after the European Commission urged Czech authorities to take action on Babis’ conflict of interest. Critics accuse the Czech Premier of still being de-facto owner of his giant conglomerate Agrofert despite placing it into a trust fund in 2017 to comply with new anti-graft laws.

Divided into three thematic topics, next week’s online protest should address the problems faced by Czech society and ways to overcome the political crisis, while also commemorating the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.

The anti-corruption association will also use the opportunity to launch a so-called “year of change” and start a countdown to the parliamentary elections, to be held in October 2021.

“The Prime Minister [Andrej Babis] has once more shown that popularity and election polls are more important than human lives”, said Benjamin Roll, who recently took the helm of the organization after former chairman Mikulas Minar announced his intention of entering politics.

You can find the link to the protest’s Facebook event right here.

Main photo credit: Jiří Veselý via Milion Chvilek pro Demokracii