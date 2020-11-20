Trump should “give up” and “not be embarrassing”, Czech President says

Prague, Czech Republic – Czech President Milos Zeman has taken a swing at Donald Trump for refusing to concede the 2020 election to opponent Joe Biden.

“I personally believe that it would be much more reasonable to give up, not to be embarrassing, and allow the president to take office”, Zeman told local outlet Parlamentni listy on Thursday.

Although Zeman was one of the few European heads of state to support Donald Trump in 2016, the Czech President did not mince his words when it comes to Trump’s refusal to acknowledge losing the 2020 U.S. election.

Zeman didn’t endorse Trump ahead this year’s election, and has since congratulated Joe Biden for his victory and invited him to visit Prague after taking office.

Zeman also expressed hopes Biden would strive to strengthen bilateral relations between the Czech Republic and the United States.

Claiming the November 3 election was rigged in favour of his Democratic opponent, Trump has since been making unfounded claims of electoral fraud and has refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

His campaign team and legal representatives have launched legal and judicial proceedings to demand a recount of the votes in a number of key swing states and contest the results in court.

He remains the sitting U.S. President until inauguration day, on January 20 next year, and has shown no signs of backing down from his claims.