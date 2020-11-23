World’s deepest swimming pool opens in Poland

Warsaw, Poland – The world’s deepest swimming pool has officially opened its doors to visitors and amateur divers on Saturday in the Polish city of Mszczonow, south-west of Warsaw.

Poland’s Deepspot diving centre is no ordinary swimming pool: 45.4-metres-deep, it’s filled with no less than 8,000 cubic metres of water, or more than twenty times the volume of a standard swimming pool.

Presented as a training centre for amateur and professional divers – which can therefore remain open despite the COVID-19 restrictions that apply for normal pools – the impressive Deepspot complex features a small underwater shipwreck, along with artificial underwater caves and Mayan ruins to explore.

It should also be made available for Polish firefighters and the army, according to Deepspot director Michal Braszczynski, while there are plans for hotel rooms from which guests will be able to watch divers.

“There is no beautiful fish or coral reefs here, so it is no substitute for the sea, but it is really a good place to learn and train in order to dive safely”, said Przemyslaw Kacprzak, a scuba instructor who attended the pool’s formal opening over the week-end.

After two years of construction costing some 40 million zlotys (around €8.9 million), Poland’s Deepspot swimming pool is the deepest in the world, overtaking the previous Guinness World Record-holder, a 42-metres-deep pool in Montegrotto Terme, Italy.

“For my first time, we went down five metres, but you can see all the way to the bottom – the wreck, the caves – it’s magnificent!”, said diving amateur Jerzy Nowacki, one of the diving enthusiasts who attended the opening.

Its fame, however, may be short-lived, as the 50-metres-deep Abyss diving pool – itself designed as a deep sea research and training centre – is set to open its doors in the U.K. in 2021.

Main photo credit: Deepspot Facebook page