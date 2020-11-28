Slovakia to impose mandatory negative COVID-19 test for all travelers

Bratislava, Slovakia – All travelers, including cross-border workers and students, will have to present a negative COVID-19 antigen test in order to enter Slovakia as of December 7.

Mandatory COVID-19 test for all travelers as of December 7

The announcement was made on Friday by Slovakia’s Health Minister Marek Krajci, and the new regulation is expected to be drawn up next week by the country’s chief hygienist Jan Mikas.

“Many people keep coming across the border who have exemptions. Even these people with such exemptions […] will have to show the result of at least an antigen test no older than two weeks”, Krajci said during a press conference.

Until now, cross-border workers and students commuting across the border – along with journalists, artists and people traveling to take care of a family member – were exempted from presenting a negative test for COVID-19 at the Slovak border. This won’t be the case as of December 7.

Apart from these exceptions, all people entering Slovakia from a foreign country must today present a negative PCR test no older than three days, or stay quarantined until they can get tested.

Coronavirus numbers to keep increasing, warns Health Minister

Only people traveling through Slovakia in transit to another country will still be exempted from providing a negative COVID-19 test after December 7.

Although Slovakia has managed to keep the epidemic under control compared to its Czech, Polish or Austrian neighbours, Health Minister Krajci said he expected the number of infections to keep rising in the next few weeks as previous measures – including anti-coronavirus restrictions and the mass-testing of the population – progressively lose their impact.

“There is no space for another lifting of measures”, said chief hygienist Jan Mikas on Friday.

Most restrictions currently in place are expected to remain effective until the end of the year to keep the epidemic and the number of new infections under control.