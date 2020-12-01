Hungarian MEP admits to attending illegal sex party in Brussels

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Hungarian member of the European Parliament József Szájer, who had announced his resignation as an MEP on Sunday, has admitted to being the politician at the centre of the Brussels sex party scandal that occured last Friday.

Szájer, who is married to Tünde Handó, a prominent Hungarian lawyer and judge with whom he has a daughter, released a statement to the Hungarian media this afternoon admitting his presence at the party, which violated Covid regulations, and that he had been issued a verbal warning by police.

A source told the DH Sports newspaper: “We interrupted a gang bang”.

A number of diplomats were reportedly present at the sex party, which was attended by mostly men and held above a café in central Brussels. The Brussels Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Hungarian news outlet Telex that drugs were found in Szájer’s backpack.

“There was a report in the Belgian press today about a private party in Brussels on Friday which I attended. After the police asked for my identity – since I did not have ID on me – I declared that I was a MEP. The police continued the process and finally issued an official verbal warning and transported me home,” Szájer wrote.

However, he did not confirm the nature of the party, and denied using drugs. “The police said ecstasy had been found. This was not mine. I don’t know who owned the drugs or how they got there,” he stated.

“I am sorry that I have violated the rules on social gatherings, it was irresponsible on my part and I will take the penalties for that,” Szájer closed his statement.

A member of the EP since 2004, and Vice-Chair of EPP between 2004 and 2009, Szájer has been considered as one of PM Orbán’s closest allies in European politics. He has been an important figure of the Hungarian political arena as well: a founding member of Fidesz, Szajer was one of the chief architects of Hungary’s new constitution adopted by the party’s supermajority in 2011.

The constitution included new passages that define marriage as between a man and a woman, enshrining Fidesz’s conservative, Christian worldview into Hungary’s laws, according to critics.

Following his resignation on Sunday, the Fidesz-KDNP delegation to the European Parliament thanked Szájer “for playing a crucial role in enabling Hungarian civic conservatism and Christian democracy to take their rightful place on the European political scene.”

A recently proposed bill and amendment to the constitution would in effect ban adoption by same-sex couples.

By Zsofi Borsi

A Budapest-born politics and economics graduate of Durham University, UK, Zsofi Borsi wrote her BA thesis on conspiracy theories present in Hungarian online political discourse. She recently finished her graduate studies at Central European University in Budapest and Vienna and is currently working as a policy analyst.

Find more of her articles here.