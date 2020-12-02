COVID-19: Czech Republic reopens bars, restaurants and shops tomorrow

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech government has decided to gradually lift its lockdown and ease anti-coronavirus restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants, shops and services to reopen from tomorrow.

Following a unanimous decision of the Czech cabinet on Sunday and the lowering of the epidemiological risk across the country, the Czech Republic will switch to the third level of its five-tier anti-epidemic PES system as of Thursday.

Here’s an overview of what to expect from tomorrow.

Czech Republic lifts lockdown: what changes and what stays the same?

The night curfew is lifted.

The ban on drinking alcohol in public is also lifted.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, but only at 50% of their capacity, and a maximum of four people sitting at one table. All venues will have to close between 10 pm and 6 am.

All shops and stores can reopen their doors, including on Sunday, with customers numbers limited to one person per 15 square meters.

Events (sports, culture, etc.) are allowed with a maximum capacity of 50 people outside and 10 people inside.

Weddings and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Hotels and other accommodation facilities can reopen.

Museums and galleries can open their doors with a 25% capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen.

Cultural performances are still banned.

Movie theaters must remain closed.

Christmas markets are allowed but “not recommended”, and it will be up to every individual municipality to decide whether or not to give the green-light.

The obligation to wear face-masks indoors and in specific outdoor spaces remains in place.

Is the COVID epidemic under control?

After declaring a state of emergency over the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Czech Republic introduced a mild lockdown and night curfew in October to slow down the spread of the virus.

Once the hardest-hit country in Europe, the country has seen a slow but steady drop in the number of daily coronavirus infections – although testing has also gone down and the share of positive cases remains relatively high, above 20%.

More than 3,500 and 5,000 new cases were still found on Monday and Tuesday respectively, while the number of active cases (64,890) and hospitalizations (4,741) continue to decrease.

The reproduction number of the virus has remained steady around 0.7-0.8 over the past few weeks, meaning the epidemic was under control – although a number of experts have voiced concerns about making the same mistakes as in summer and lifting restrictions too soon and too quickly.

You can find more data on the spread of the virus in the Czech Republic in the graphs below.