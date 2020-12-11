WARSAW, POLAND – Two mysterious metal monoliths have popped up in Poland, one near Kielce and another in Warsaw. They are the latest in a string of similar objects that have recently appeared across the world.

The first one, spotted near the southern city of Kielce at the site of a former quarry turned into a nature reserve has since been fenced off with tape due to a possible increase of radiation in the area.

The second was found by joggers on the banks of the Vistula river in Warsaw, near the Świętokrzyski Bridge.

“A mysterious and unusual installation has emerged on the beach on the right bank,” Warsaw’s Vistula district authorities said on their Facebook page. “If you spend your time actively on the Vistula river, it won’t escape your attention.”

Despite puzzling netizens worldwide, the three-metre tall silver monolith appears to have left some Warsaw residents unimpressed, reports AFP.

“I was expecting some kind of metaphysical experience, but it’s not really all that impressive,” a woman visiting the site on Thursday who declined to be named told international news agency.

New mystery monoliths pop up in Poland. Twitter

No one claimed responsibility for the installation as of Friday.

After the first monolith made news after it was discovered by state biologists during a helicopter survey in the Utah desert late last month, similar-looking monoliths were discovered in southern California and Romania days later.

Since then, the puzzling mystery has so far reached at least nine countries, with many comparing the events to the unsolved appearance of the crop circles, sparking wild rumours of alien visitations because of its resemblance to the black monolith in Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction film “2001: A Space Odyssey”.